Drier weather is expected this weekend

It was a dreary day out there with cloudy skies and a few showers at times for some. Temperatures topped off in the 50s and low 60s across the region. Tonight, we will hold on to mainly cloudy skies and most should stay dry, however. a few may see some sprinkles.

Temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. We hold on to mostly cloudy skies for the morning hours but we should see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks to be a gorgeous day with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will be rising above average again with highs in the 70s for most.

The next workweek is looking pretty active. We have two cold fronts expected to move through the region. One looks to come through early in the week and the other comes late in the week. This will bring us a chance of rain every single day next week. Temperatures look to top off in the 50s and 60s for most. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11 pm.