EU unconvinced by Polish arguments on rule of law changes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Key European Union leaders are unconvinced by Polish arguments that fundamental judicial changes the country has made would not undermine the bloc and said that the withholding of billions in EU recovery funds would likely continue unless Warsaw falls back into line. At the end of a two-day EU summit dominated by the standoff over core values like judicial independence and the primacy of EU law in member states, a large majority of leaders insisted that preparations for sanctions against Poland needed to continue apace.