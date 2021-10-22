EXPLAINER: Where does Gabby Petito slaying probe go next?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Now that the decomposed remains of Brian Laundrie have been found, where does the investigation into the strangling of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, go from here? Petito, 22, was discovered slain last month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, one place the couple had visited during a cross-country van trip that ended with Laundrie mysteriously returning home alone. Laundrie, named a “person of interest” in the case, was missing for a month before his skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a nature park. Experts say it’s difficult but not impossible to prove whether Laundrie killed Petito. Another issue is whether his parents bear liability for possibly shielding him from investigators.