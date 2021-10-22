Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:00 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 42, Ridgeview 12

Albemarle 21, Goochland 0

Appomattox 55, Chatham 27

Battlefield 53, Osbourn Park 0

Benedictine 26, Avalon, Md. 6

Booker T. Washington 49, Granby 14

Brentsville 28, Riverside 7

Broad Run def. Rock Ridge, forfeit

Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0

Brookville 36, Amherst County 21

Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13

Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27

Central – Wise 72, Lee High 21

Centreville 27, South Lakes 13

Chancellor 46, Caroline 0

Chantilly 21, Oakton 7

Christchurch 20, Isle of Wight Academy 17

Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14

Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14

Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 21

Courtland 46, Culpeper 0

Dan River 35, Nelson County 0

Dinwiddie 49, Prince George 8

E.C. Glass 40, Rustburg 12

Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35

Freedom (W) 54, Potomac 14

GW-Danville 21, Bassett 7

Gar-Field 13, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 42, John Battle 6

George Marshall 26, Langley 21

Giles 21, James River-Buchanan 14

Graham 58, Pulaski County 18

Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 7

Green Run 60, Princess Anne 0

Greensville County 52, Windsor 16

Gretna 36, Altavista 8

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32

Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21

Hayfield 62, John R. Lewis 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Jefferson Forest 8

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 13

Hopewell 28, Meadowbrook 0

J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13

James Madison 34, Westfield 0

James Robinson 69, W.T. Woodson 27

James Wood 23, Fauquier 0

K&Q Central 16, West Point 0

Kecoughtan 71, Denbigh 0

Kempsville 33, Bayside 3

Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit

Kettle Run 47, John Handley 34

King George 39, Eastern View 0

King William 56, Mechanicsville High School 35

King’s Fork High School 56, Hickory 10

Lafayette 45, Jamestown 7

Lake Braddock 34, Fairfax 27

Lancaster 63, Essex 0

Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 14

Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23

Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15

Loudoun County 28, Independence 7

Loudoun Valley 38, Lightridge 13

Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18

Manchester 42, Cosby 7

Massaponax 55, Stafford 26

Matoaca 28, Colonial Heights 6

McLean 28, Herndon 21

Mount Vernon 37, Edison 0

Mountain View 41, Brooke Point 16

Nandua 7, Arcadia 0

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0

Northampton 50, Snow Hill, Md. 20

Nottoway 57, Prince Edward County 22

Orange County 35, Monticello 0

Osbourn 33, John Champe 24

Oscar Smith 51, Nansemond River 13

Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Hanover 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Honaker 21

Patriot 52, Freedom (South Riding) 15

Phoebus 43, Woodside 0

Poquoson 49, Bruton 7

Portsmouth Christian 39, Hargrave Military 7

Potomac Falls 20, Briar Woods 7

Radford 42, Floyd County 7

Riverbend 6, Colonial Forge 0

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7

Salem 35, Cave Spring 0

Salem-Va. Beach 27, Kellam 13

Skyline 68, Manassas Park 0

Spotsylvania 33, James Monroe 6

Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21

Stone Bridge 34, Woodgrove 14

Strasburg 20, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Tabb 21, New Kent 7

Thomas Dale 41, Petersburg 8

Tuscarora 49, Dominion 0

Twin Springs def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit

Union 49, Richlands 27

Warhill 42, Grafton 0

Warren County 13, William Monroe 3

Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27

West Potomac 36, South County 21

Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT

Western Branch 21, Deep Creek 14

Woodbridge 19, Colgan 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Falls Church, ccd.

Bath County vs. Craig County, ppd.

Madison County vs. Mountain View High School, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content