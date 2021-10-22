Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkeley Springs 56, East Fairmont 48
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 41, Williamstown 9
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21
Bridgeport 42, Princeton 7
Bridgeport, Ohio 50, Paden City 8
Cabell Midland 70, Parkersburg South 21
Doddridge County 44, Roane County 16
E. Liverpool, Ohio 41, Weir 28
George Washington 48, Woodrow Wilson 35
Gilmer County 26, Tucker County 20
Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6
Herbert Hoover 57, Mingo Central 0
Huntington 52, South Charleston 21
Hurricane 54, Capital 6
Independence 57, Nicholas County 21
Keyser 16, Moorefield 14
Lewis County 52, Philip Barbour 21
Liberty Raleigh 46, James Monroe 12
Lincoln 34, Liberty Harrison 14
Logan 24, Chapmanville 14
Martinsburg 42, Jefferson 3
Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0
Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2
Morgantown 33, John Marshall 7
Mount View 54, Tolsia 0
North Marion 60, Oak Glen 6
Parkersburg 31, Riverside 7
Petersburg 34, Clear Spring, Md. 16
Poca 26, Scott 21
Pocahontas County 26, Summers County 20
Point Pleasant 41, Man 14
Ritchie County 40, Wirt County 7
Shady Spring 28, Ripley 14
Sissonville 45, Wayne 22
Spring Mills 31, North Hagerstown, Md. 6
Spring Valley 21, Fairmont Senior 0
St. Marys 41, South Harrison 6
Trinity 21, Tygarts Valley 14
Tyler Consolidated 49, Magnolia 7
University 56, Preston 8
Washington 29, Musselman 27
Wheeling Central 21, Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 7
Wheeling Park 56, Brooke 7
Winfield 34, Nitro 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com