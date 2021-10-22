Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:28 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 56, East Fairmont 48

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 41, Williamstown 9

Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21

Bridgeport 42, Princeton 7

Bridgeport, Ohio 50, Paden City 8

Cabell Midland 70, Parkersburg South 21

Doddridge County 44, Roane County 16

E. Liverpool, Ohio 41, Weir 28

George Washington 48, Woodrow Wilson 35

Gilmer County 26, Tucker County 20

Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire 6

Herbert Hoover 57, Mingo Central 0

Huntington 52, South Charleston 21

Hurricane 54, Capital 6

Independence 57, Nicholas County 21

Keyser 16, Moorefield 14

Lewis County 52, Philip Barbour 21

Liberty Raleigh 46, James Monroe 12

Lincoln 34, Liberty Harrison 14

Logan 24, Chapmanville 14

Martinsburg 42, Jefferson 3

Meadow Bridge 34, Montcalm 0

Midland Trail 41, Richwood 2

Morgantown 33, John Marshall 7

Mount View 54, Tolsia 0

North Marion 60, Oak Glen 6

Parkersburg 31, Riverside 7

Petersburg 34, Clear Spring, Md. 16

Poca 26, Scott 21

Pocahontas County 26, Summers County 20

Point Pleasant 41, Man 14

Ritchie County 40, Wirt County 7

Shady Spring 28, Ripley 14

Sissonville 45, Wayne 22

Spring Mills 31, North Hagerstown, Md. 6

Spring Valley 21, Fairmont Senior 0

St. Marys 41, South Harrison 6

Trinity 21, Tygarts Valley 14

Tyler Consolidated 49, Magnolia 7

University 56, Preston 8

Washington 29, Musselman 27

Wheeling Central 21, Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 7

Wheeling Park 56, Brooke 7

Winfield 34, Nitro 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

