Hand-crafted ornaments being accepted for Christmas display

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice says residents are invited to submit hand-crafted ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center. Submissions are being accepted from residents of all ages and artists of all disciplines through Nov. 19, 2021. Justice said Thursday in a statement that the Artistree 2021 theme is celebrating the magic of Christmas. Ornaments must be crafted by hand and be suitable for hanging on a tree. Submissions should be mailed to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.