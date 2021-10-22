ICYMI: ‘In Focus’ on breast cancer detection, importance of getting a mammogram

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it (ICYMI) recently, WVVA interviewed a panel of experts about breast cancer, why early detection is key to survival and also why getting a mammogram is so crucial.

The panel included: Dr. Fred Barker, a general surgeon and breast care specialist, breast cancer patient Kellie Blankenship, nurse practitioner Keisha Saunders and Melva Bowles, a registered radiation technician.

