Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes’ bold promises

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes has had its first chance to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in blood-testing technology. The technology heralded as a quantum leap in blood testing later dissolved into a scandal that threatens to send her to prison. The drama unfolded Friday with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call Holmes held with investors in Theranos, a biotechnology company she started as a 19 year old. The clips capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about Theranos’ technology.