Kremlin wall ‘tooth’ broken by collapsing scaffolding

MOSCOW (AP) — Falling scaffolding has broken off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square. The scaffolding was being used to repair a section of the wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin’s tomb on Red Square but a gust of wind brought it down on Friday, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth, shaped like dovetails. The Federal Bodyguard Service, a state security agency in charge of protecting top officials and securing the Kremlin and other government buildings and facilities, said that no one was hurt. The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.