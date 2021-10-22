Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will reopen its borders to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government will use the reopening of Langkawi on Nov. 15, the first time foreign tourists will be allowed back since March 2020, as a gauge for three months before opening up the rest of the country. It comes amid a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and a beefed-up vaccination campaign with 94% of adults getting their shots. Only holidaymakers from some countries, a list of which will be released soon, will be allowed in initially. They will have to undergo COVID-19 tests before departure and during their stay.