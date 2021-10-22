Monroe County Sheriff arrested for DUI

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The top law enforcement officer is under arrest and facing charges of driving under the influence in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

That arrest reportedly occured at the scene of a single vehicle crash on on Route 122 and 219.

Late Friday afternoon, the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorne Justin St. Clair released a statement saying his office is "aware of the incident involving Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones"

That statement confirms the incident occured Thursday night.

St. Clair goes on to say:

"My office works closely with Sheriff Jones and the deputies who work for him. given these circumstance I intend to recuse myself from Sheriff Jones' case to avoid any appearance of favoritism or leniency."

St. Clair says following his recusal it may take a few weeks for a new prosecutor to be appointed to prosecute the criminal case against Sheriff Jones.

WVVA will continue to follow developments in this story.