No arrests yet in Tacoma shooting that killed 4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say gunshots rang out across several streets during a fatal shooting that killed four people in a neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington. A search for a suspect or suspects in the Thursday afternoon killings continued Friday. Investigators have not yet said what led to the violence at a housing complex on the city’s Eastside in the Salishan neighborhood. Two men and two women were killed. Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow says at least one victim was found in the street in front of the residence after shots were fired around 4:30 p.m. The identities of the victims have not been released.