Richmond schools closing 2 extra days for mental health

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s schools superintendent says schools will close for the entire first week of November, including two days “in the interest” of workers’ mental health. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the change Wednesday, noting the stress schools employees are under. Kamras says he has heard from staff about how stressful this year has been, including some who say they’re “on the brink of burning out” or leaving. Schools were already set to be closed three days that week, for Election Day, Diwali and parent-teacher conferences. Now schools will also close the other two days that week. Kamras acknowledged the short notice for families, but said he worried about significant staff absences that could affect COVID-19 protocols.