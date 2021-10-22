Scientists urge UK to prep rapid return of COVID measures

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s scientific advisers have urged the government to ensure coronavirus restrictions can be introduced rapidly, as the rate of new infections continues to grow. Britain has recorded an average of 47,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day in the past week, up 18% from the week before. Many scientists are urging the government to reintroduce measures including mandatory mask-wearing and work-from-home advice. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said on Friday the measures should be “ready for rapid deployment.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government said restrictions are not needed at the moment. It is hoping booster vaccines for millions of people will keep a lid on infections.