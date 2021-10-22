Study says tech firms underreport their carbon footprint

BERLIN (AP) — A study claims that large technology companies are underreporting their greenhouse gas emissions at a time of heightened scrutiny over the role of corporations in driving climate change. Research published Friday in the journal Nature Communications found inconsistencies in the way companies declare their carbon footprint. This measure is increasingly considered important for investors. The study by researchers at the Technical University of Munich examined so-called scope 3 emissions that account for a large share of corporate carbon footprints. These emissions include business travel, employee commuting and how companies’ products are used. Focusing on 56 companies in the tech industry, they found that on average these failed to disclose about half of their emissions.