Third bank robbed in Myanmar’s largest city in three months

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government says five men have robbed a bank in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. The heist was at least the third major bank robbery in the city in just over three months. The government blamed the previous robberies on groups opposed to military rule, though none is known to have claimed responsibility. Friday’s robbery, in which about $157,000 was reported stolen, took place at a branch of KBZ Bank. Opposition is widespread to the military ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. A low-level insurgency is occurring in many parts of the country.