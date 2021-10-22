UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning that February’s military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way the country will go in the direction of a failed state. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. reporters Thursday that the conflict between the military and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country. The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths, she said, noting that the army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting properties, mass arrests, torture and execution of prisoners, gender-based violence and random artillery fire into residential areas.