US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have issued new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible control over the health care of Americans. The warnings include a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries. National security agencies under President Joe Biden’s administration are making an aggressive public push against China, which some officials have called the greatest strategic threat to the United States. Beijing rejects those claims as fear-mongering.