What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?

British officials have identified a relative of the delta variant. It’s not a variant of interest or concern, and it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants. Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant, informally known as “delta plus,” to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. U.K. officials say this variant makes up 6% of all analyzed COVID-19 cases in the country and is increasing. The newer variant has two mutations in the spike protein, which helps the coronavirus invade the body’s cells.