Bangladesh to share ‘climate prosperity plan’ at COP26

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh says it will present its “climate prosperity plan” aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming on economic development at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. The plan envisions boosting renewable energy, making agriculture more resistant to climate shocks and finding solutions in nature to challenges posed by global warming. The South Asian nation says it will encourage other similarly vulnerable countries to draft their own plans. With most of its 160 million people tightly packed into low-lying areas along the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is considered especially prone to flooding, extreme weather and the loss of farmland to rising ocean levels.