Beautiful weather Sunday will give way to a wet workweek

It was a pleasant day today with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures topping off in the 50s and 60s. We will stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow looks to be a gorgeous day to round out the weekend. We will see temperatures in the 70s for most with a mix of clouds and sun once again.

Monday is when rain chances return to the area. A powerful cold front will move through bringing showers and storms to the region especially during the afternoon hours. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Temperatures look to top off in the 60s for most.

We continue to hold on to the chance for some showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler behind that front as well with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Most should stay dry on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 50s and 60s. That changes on Thursday when another cold front pushes through the region keeping us wet and cooler to finish off the week. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.