Beckley Police Department partners with Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday to host an event to coincide with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day allows people to safely dispose of old, expired, or unused prescription medication.

"As we reduce the amount of medication in homes, we reduce the risk of maybe somebody wanting to break in and steal that medication uh for illegal purposes and also, it reduces the risk that children or someone who is not supposed to have that medication might accidentally come in contact with it, and then we have an accident on our hands and so our goal is to prevent those accidents," said Luke Appell, a Patrolman with the Beckley Police Department.

Safely disposing of medications is key to preventing dangers related to prescription drugs.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is providing people with "Doterra" bags to discard these substances safely.

"You can place 45 pills, or six ounces of liquid, or six patches in these bags. Um what you do is you add water then you squeeze it together and it safely destroys the medication and you can place it into the garbage can," said Stephanie French, the Blessing Box coordinator with the prevention coalition.

But Appell said, for those who do not have access to these bags or missed this opportunity.

"If you don't have a deterra bag, there's a couple other options," said Appell. "One would be like use kitty litter, or coffee grounds, something unpleasant, you mix your medication with that, put it in a bag and dispose of it in the garbage, and the goal with that is that it prevents somebody from accidentally ingesting the medication."

The Goal for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, is to prevent overdoses and accidents caused by the misuse of prescription medication.