Bluefield State College nursing students assist with flu shot clinic in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A drive-through flu shot clinic took place on Saturday at Raleigh General Hospital.

It provides the community a way to be vaccinated against the flu without going inside somewhere safely.

The drive-through clinic also serves as a learning opportunity, as nursing students from Bluefield State College were in attendance to administer the vaccines.

Nancy Edwards, an infection preventionist at Raleigh General Hospital, said getting a flu shot is important to prevent double infection during the pandemic.

"When you have patients that have both influenza and covid virus, it compounds their illness, makes their hospitalizations longer, so that's why getting… If you can prevent these illnesses with these vaccines, then that's what you should be doing," said Edwards.

Amanda Hatcher, a nursing student at Bluefield State College, said she is thankful for this learning experience.

"It's really important to us because we get to out here, we get to see the public and we get to get a, play a vital role in trying to help prevent the flu and other viruses and things like that in the community," said Hatcher.

The flu vaccine is available now at local pharmacies for anyone interested in getting one.