WASHINGTON (AP) — Juwan Carter went 26-of-29 passing for 332 yards and Norfolk State led the entire way in a 45-31 win over Howard. Carter set a school record with 21-straight completions. The Spartans now have won five straight; their longest streak since 2011. Cameryn Brent ran for a pair of touchdowns, carrying 10 times for 99 yards. Howard’s Quinton Williams threw for 180 yards, a score and was intercepted twice.