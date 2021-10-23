Harrison Ford reunited with lost credit card in Sicily

MILAN (AP) — Police in Sicily said Saturday that American actor Harrison Ford was reunited with his lost credit card while on a beach holiday, thanks to a German tourist. The tourist found a credit card with Ford’s name emblazoned on it Thursday, and turned it in to the local police station in the beach town of Mondello. The commander tracked the actor down and returned the card, police said. It wasn’t clear if the actor was aware that the card had been missing. A photo published by Italian media shows the actor smiling next to the local commander and two police officers, holding the card up to the camera.