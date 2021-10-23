Skip to Content

Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT

Virginia news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3. Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory. This one came despite blowing an early 3-0 lead. Alex Ovechkin scored his fifth goal and had an assist for the Capitals, who remain unbeaten in regulation but have lost both their overtime games this season.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

