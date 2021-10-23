Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles says there is a “dangerously narrow” window to tackle global warning. The warning comes days before world leaders gather in the U.K. for crucial United Nations climate talks. The heir to the British throne said Saturday that the summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow, showed that “after far too long,” climate change and biodiversity loss are at last “of paramount importance to the world.” At the meeting, delegates from 200 countries will try to make a plan to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. British official Alok Sharma, who is president of the COP26 climate conference, has warned that keeping the 1.5 degree goal alive will be “really tough.”