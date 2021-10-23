Richmond apartment building evacuated due to safety concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Residents of a 10-story apartment building downtown Richmond, Virginia, have been evacuated after city inspectors ruled it unsafe. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the evacuation was ordered after an inspection on Friday at Grace Place Apartments. A statement from the Richmond Fire & Emergency Services said the Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Planning & Development Review deemed it unsafe for the tenants to continue occupying the building. The number of occupied apartments and evacuees were not available from officials on Saturday. City property records indicate there are 54 units in the building that was constructed in 1922.