TheaterTalkThursday: Dracula & Frankenstein among Halloween classics showing at the Granada

Things are getting spooky at the Granada as the theater showcases Halloween classics throughout the month of October including Gremlins, Dracula & Frankenstein from 1931.

Nicole Thompson, the Housing Manager for the Granada spills the details on the stellar and original stage inside the building.

Plus over the Bluefield Arts Center, the Massive Grass Band is performing from 7-10 PM on October 23rd.

Tickets are $15. Purchase them at the door or online.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.

