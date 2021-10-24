Beckley Rotary host putt-putt golf fundraiser for polio

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Beckley Rotary Club hosted a putt-putt golf event on Sunday for World Polio Day.

Since 1985, Rotary International has been working to eliminate polio around the world.

Justin "Dan" McCarthy, the District Governor-elect for Rotary District 7545, said that commitment has led to partnerships and fundraisers.

"All of which [fundraisers and partnerships] enable us to vaccinate young people, uh in countries that have not eradicated polio," said McCarthy.

The Beckley chapter is doing its part to raise money for this cause through its "Putt Putt for Polio" event.

This game is not like a traditional game of putt-putt, as participants were asked to use unconventional materials to play each hole.

"I thought this would be a great way, and a fun way for people to be inventive and creative, and you know kids can come and play, kids could come and participate, it's open to everybody, and just to have a little fun with something non-traditional," said Ann Worley, the Chair of the Foundation Committee for the Beckley Rotary.

The event is not just fun and games; as McCarthy and Worley said, they are hopeful polio can be eliminated through the work of Rotary clubs around the world.

"I am very pleased to be a part of hopefully eradicating it within my lifetime, that's exciting to me," said Worley.

"We have the opportunity to make a difference not only here in West Virginia, but internationally to eradicate this dreaded disease and this is the way we go about it," said McCarthy.

Mccarthy says Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries reporting frequent polio cases, and he hopes rotary international can eliminate the disease within the next three years.