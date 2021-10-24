Dave Matthews to join McAuliffe for get-out-the-vote rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Musician Dave Matthews is joining the long list of high-profile campaigners trying to get out the vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe as this year’s closely watched race for governor nears the finish. Matthews is set to perform an acoustic set at a rally Sunday in Charlottesville with McAuliffe, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison. McAuliffe, who preceded Gov. Ralph Northam in office, is in a tight race against first-time candidate Republican Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin’s campaign said he will kick off a bus tour over the weekend, beginning with an early vote rally in suburban Richmond.