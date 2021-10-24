Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival cancelled for second year in a row

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - COVID has once again been the cause for the cancellation of Hinton's Railroad Days Festival. The city is usually host to seventy to eighty vendors for the festival each year and attracts thousands to the region for the fall. The mayor of Hinton says the decision is disappointing but adds it was the right choice.

"We're very disappointed of course. You know this means a lot to our community and our clubs and organizations. We have individuals who supplement their income during the event. Our local businesses depend on this, of course it's very disappointing. We've worked on it from April through mid September so we realized that things didn't look very favorable." Jack Scott, Mayor of Hinton

Scott added that even though the festival is cancelled, he still anticipates visitors to come to the city and region to see all it has to offer.

"The state has done a lot of marketing to encourage people to get out and enjoy the fall foliage. We saw an increase in the number of people despite COVID last year. We're really expecting the same, simply because of the national park designation. It has made a huge benefit for all of us in this region and I think we're beginning to see steady numbers from that as well." Jack Scott, Mayor of Hinton

City officials say they are hoping to make the best situation they can from the cancellation and have already started planning for the events possible return next year.