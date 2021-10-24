Homer Hickam to host book signing and mini-musical to benefit Theatre West Virginia

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A prominent West Virginia author is returning to the Mountain State on Monday.

Homer Hickam will be at Tamarack to raise money for Theatre West Virginia and promote his new memoir: "Don't Blow Yourself Up."

It's a sequel to his famous novel titled "Rocket Boys."

Following the book signing, Theatre West Virginia will be presenting the "Rocketboys Mini Musical" in the theater at Tamarack.

The musical is based on Hickam's first book.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Theatre West Virginia.

Hickam said he's thankful for the opportunity to give back to his home state, the place that inspired so many of his works.

"You know I never forget that all my success, is due to where I was raised, by the people who raised me, by the education that I was given so I like to come back and give what I can when I can," said Hickam.

The book signing will begin at 5:00 PM, with the musical following it at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are still available through Theatre West Virginia.