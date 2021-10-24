Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A radical Islamist party has agreed to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party’s leader. The agreement between the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party and the government was nailed down Sunday. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey Friday with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release its leader. He was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.