BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department there was an officer involved shooting at Greg's Sports Bar on Bluefield Avenue. The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m.

According to the department the officer involved was off-duty and no one was hurt in the shooting. The department is currently doing an internal investigation. It is not clear at this time if anyone has been arrested.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.