West Virginia tops TCU 29-17 despite TD kick return at start

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Leddie Brown ran for three touchdowns, and West Virginia overcame Derius Davis’ 100-yard return for a score on the opening kickoff in a 29-17 victory over TCU. Brown’s 1-yard plunge put the Mountaineers ahead for good in the second quarter. West Virginia avoided matching its worst start in Big 12 play since joining the league nine years ago. Max Duggan threw two interceptions as the Horned Frogs lost for the fourth time in five games. Three of the losses have been at home.