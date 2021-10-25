A quiet morning will lead to the chance for severe storms this afternoon

It's been a mild morning for this time of year with most starting off in the 50s and 60s. We have just seen some clouds passing by and most should stay dry during the morning hours. That changes this afternoon as a cold front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. With these storms, some have the chance to become strong to severe with damaging winds being the greatest threat, but we can't rule out some small hail and isolated tornadoes. Temperatures look to top off in the 60s and 70s today but we will see a drop in temperatures after those showers and storms move through.

The severe threat diminishes significantly into the overnight hours but we will still hold on to the chance for off-an-on rain showers. Temperatures will dip down into the 40s tonight. Winds will start picking up as well behind the front. We will have winds out of the west at 10-20 mph but stronger gusts are possible.

Showers will stick around for the day tomorrow, however, I'm not expecting a washout. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s for most. Beezy conditions will last into the day tomorrow with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts over 30 mph possible.

Drier conditions are expected for the day on Wednesday with temperatures topping off in the 50s for most. Those drier conditions don't last long though as another storm system pushes into our area to finish off the week. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 am, and noon.