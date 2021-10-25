Belgium poised to boost COVID-19 measures to counter surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is poised to reinforce pandemic measures in an attempt to stunt the sharp increase of coronavirus cases, with officials looking at increased mandatory use of face masks and virus passports. The national government and regional authorities brought forward their COVID-19 coordination meeting by three days and will decide Tuesday how to counter a sudden surge of virus infections. Requirements for the use of masks and some other measures were only relaxed early this month, and the easing could be partyy turned back. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke says, however, that drastic restrictions are still out of the question.