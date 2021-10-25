Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. A ministry spokesperson says the talks will provide an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation. China long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, with which it shares a narrow border, while benefiting from the relative stability that presence provided. It has not recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan and has urged the group not to provide a safe haven for terrorists.