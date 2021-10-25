Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint counter-terrorism efforts with the U.S. claims the kingdom’s crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. The former official, Saad al-Jabri, did not provide evidence for the claim to the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday. It’s the latest attempt by the former official to try to pressure Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The al-Jabri family says the prince has detained two of al-Jabri’s adult children to try and force their father back to Saudi Arabia, where he’s wanted for alleged corruption.