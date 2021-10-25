German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

BERLIN (AP) — A German convert to Islam has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun. The court on Monday convicted the 30-year-old, identified only as Jennifer W., of — among other things — membership of a terrorist organization abroad, aiding and abetting attempted murder, attempted war crime and crimes against humanity. German news agency dpa reported that federal prosecutors had accused the woman of standing by in Iraq as her then-husband chained the young Yazidi girl in a courtyard and left her to die of thirst.