Greek Socialist leader Gennimata dies after long illness

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leader of Greece’s third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month. She was 56. Gennimata had served as leader of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, since 2015. It was later made part of a center-left umbrella group known as the Movement for Change. In a written announcement, the state-run Evangelismos hospital in Athens announced Gennimata’s death on Monday.