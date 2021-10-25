Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako has married a commoner and lost her royal status in a union that has split public opinion and was delayed more than three years by a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law. The palace said the marriage document for Mako and Kei Komuro was submitted Tuesday morning. The couple will make statements in the afternoon but will not have a wedding banquet. The palace noted many people do not celebrate their marriage. Mako and Komuro were classmates at a Tokyo university. He left for New York in 2018 to study law and only returned to Japan last month. No longer a royal, Mako also declined the dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family.