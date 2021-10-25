Man guilty of posting bomb instructions for terrorists

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been convicted of posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists. Court records show that 29-year-old Samuel Baptiste pleaded guilty Friday in Miami federal court to attempting to provide material support to terrorists. He faces up to 15 years in prison. According to an indictment, Baptiste posted documents online in November 2016 that included “Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb,” “Pipe Bombs,” “Improvised Explosive Devices” and “Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1.” Prosecutors say Baptiste posted the information for people who he believed were acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.