Northam: $200M wind turbine project to create 310 jobs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says a $200 million factory will create hundreds of jobs making turbine blades for offshore wind projects. Virginia-based Dominion Energy is already partnering with Spain’s Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on the $7.8 billion project, which will generate energy 27 miles off Virginia Beach. The factory at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal promises 310 jobs producing blades for this project and others across North America. The project announced Monday includes more than $80 million in investments for buildings and equipment at the terminal.