Police investigate report that car shot on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they’re investigating a report that a car was shot on Interstate 95 in Richmond, but no one was injured. Troopers responded to a reported shooting in the northbound lanes between Monument Avenue and Broad Street on Monday morning. Police say a white Scion sedan was in the left lane when it was hit. The driver managed to get off of the highway safely and notify police. Police say a “projectile” was recovered from the car. No description of a suspect vehicle is available.