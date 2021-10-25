Poor People’s Campaign rallies at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is calling on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support President Joe Biden’s package of social services and climate change strategies. According to a news release, the campaign held a rally at the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday in favor of the package. Rally co-chair the Rev. William J. Barber II says in a news release that Manchin is saying “no” to a living wage, help for seniors and voting rights, but the West Virginia Democrat still has a chance to say “yes.” Also on Sunday, the Campaign published full-page and digital ads in four West Virginia newspapers.