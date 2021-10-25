Severe storms remain possible through sundown; cool and damp into Tuesday

A cold front making its way through the area will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms through this evening, roughly through sundown.

By 9-10 PM this evening, the severe threat should be much lower as cooler air begins to surge in behind the departing system. For the rest of the afternoon and early evening, showers and storms with occasional heavy rain, gusty winds in excess of 50 MPH, isolated hail, and even some rotation will be possible Please stay weather aware! After sundown, storms will gradually fade with the loss of daytime heat.

We look windy, foggy, and damp into Tuesday as strong NW winds carry moisture up our mountains. Temps will likley dip into the 40s tonight and hover there throughout the day tomorrow.

On and off rain showers look likely, and we could even see a few snowflakes at very high elevations (mainly above 3,500 feet) mix in with any light rain Tuesday night-Wednesday as temps dip into the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday should bring more sun, but we'll still be cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s Wednesday night.

Another strong area of low pressure could bring widespread wet weather back into late week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!