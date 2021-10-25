Strong to severe storms possible Monday as cold front moves in

Overnight, with southwesterly winds present, we look to stay on the milder side, with lows in the 50s. We'll see increasing clouds overnight, but we should be mainly dry waking up at first on Monday morning.

A strong cold front will then be heading into the area as we head into Monday afternoon/evening. From especially around noon until sundown, rounds of showers and thunderstorms look likely, some of which could be strong to severe! Gusty winds (in excess of 58 MPH), torrential rain, and even isolated rotation/weak, brief tornadoes will be possible Monday as the front swings in during the peak heating hours of the day.

Please stay weather aware! Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s again despite the clouds/showers/storms. Monday night, colder air will be surging in behind the front, and we'll see temps hit the 40s Monday night-early Tuesday.

Tuesday looks breezy, chilly and damp, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s for most and strong northwesterly flow. We'll see occcasional lighter rain showers Tuesday into Tuesday evening, but Wednesday should bring a bit more sun. At very high elevations (mainly Western Greenbrier/Pocahontas counties), a few SNOWFLAKES might mix in occasionally Tuesday evening as we fall into the 30s and 40s.

We look a bit cool and still very unsettled again by late week!