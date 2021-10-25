US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is detailing its new international COVID-19 air travel polices for most foreign travelers to the U.S, which will include exemptions for kids and new federal contact tracing requirements. Beginning on November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft to the U.S. The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from broader country-based travel restrictions and bans toward what it terms a “vaccinations-based” system focused on the individual risk of the traveler.